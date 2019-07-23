The fifth-year senior was also the lone Mountaineer to be named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team and is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention selection and a three-time Academic All-Big 12 second-team selection.

McKivitz, a Jacobsburg, Ohio native, is a three-year starter for the Mountaineers and has played in 38 games which includes 35 consecutive starts, leading the team.

Sills, a Sarahsville, Ohio native, is a two-year starter at guard for West Virginia and has played in 25 career games, including 22 starts. The redshirt junior earned second team All-Big 12 honors after last season.

Together, McKivitz and Sills have emerged as the leaders on West Virginia's offensive line over the course of the offseason and heading into fall camp.

McKivitz is expected to be the starter at left tackle this upcoming season after moving from right tackle while Sills is slotted as the starter at right guard.

According to a press release, "The recipient of the 74th Outland Trophy will be announced during ESPN's The Home Depot College Football Awards on Dec. 12, live from the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. The official presentation to the winner will be made at the NFID Outland Trophy Awards Dinner sponsored by Werner Enterprises and produced by the Greater Omaha Sports Committee on Jan. 15, 2020. Up to eight semifinalists will be named on Nov. 20 in Omaha and three finalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 25.

"Candidates may be added or removed during the season. The distribution of watch list candidates is spread well among the conferences, with the Big Ten and SEC leading the way with 13 each. The Big 12 and Pac-12 are just behind with 12 apiece, followed by the ACC with 10 as well as the American Athletic (6), Independents and Mountain West (4 each), and Conference USA, Mid-American and Sun Belt (3 each). The list includes 32 offensive tackles, 19 defensive tackles, 18 guards and 14 centers."