WVSports - West Virginia football selected eighth in Big 12 pre-season poll

West Virginia has been selected eighth in the Big 12 Conference Pre-Season Poll.

The selections are made by the media covering the league and the Mountaineers ended up with 287 points putting them at eighth in the ten team league. This is the second season under head coach Neal Brown after the Mountaineers finished 5-7 a year ago.

This is the second consecutive year that West Virginia has been picked eighth.

West Virginia is currently set to open the season Sept. 5 against Florida State in Atlanta.









FULL Release:

Oklahoma was chosen to finish first for the fifth consecutive year in the Big 12 football preseason poll, voted on by media representatives.

This year marks the eighth since 2011 in which the Sooners topped the preseason rankings. They have captured a Big 12-record 13 league titles, including the last five.

OU garnered 80 of the 90 first-place selections while Oklahoma State was picked second with six first-place votes and Texas was third with four first-place nods. Iowa State and Baylor rounded out the top five. TCU was selected sixth followed by Kansas State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas.

The top two finishers in the league standings will compete in the Big 12 Football Championship Game to determine the Conference title. The game is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

2020 Big 12 Football Media Preseason Poll

first place votes in parenthesis

1.Oklahoma (80) 888

2.Oklahoma State (6) 742

3.Texas (4) 727

4.Iowa State 607

5.Baylor 489

6.TCU 477

7.Kansas State 366

8.West Virginia 287

9.Texas Tech 267

10.Kansas 100