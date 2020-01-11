Neal Brown had two vacancies to fill on his West Virginia coaching staff, and he moved quickly in order to address both ahead of the upcoming end of the recruiting dead period.

Brown got his man the second time around for the wide receivers spot but with a twist after luring Gerad Parker from Penn State. The assistant had been a top candidate of Brown during his initial search last year when he was at Duke but ultimately elected to spend a year in Happy Valley.

This time Brown wouldn’t miss. Parker steps into the vacant wide receivers post, along with being named offensive coordinator. It’s an upgrade in title and one that was likely essential in making things come together for the two parties.