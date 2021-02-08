The West Virginia Mountaineers football program signed 16 players at the end of the early singing period Dec. 18. In the month and a half since then, that total has increased by only one.

It was a big one, but still only one addition has been made out of the six remaining scholarships that the program had left over from the 2021 allotment.

Virginia Tech offensive line transfer Doug Nester became committed to the Mountaineers on Christmas Day and then signed with the program a day later. The 6-foot-6, 327-pounder, returns back to his roots after the Spring Valley product spent two seasons with the Hokies.