West Virginia addressed many needs in the 2020 recruiting class during the early signing period but there is still one position that must be addressed.

That is at running back where the program only has a total of three scholarship players on the roster after the departure of Martell Pettaway to the transfer portal.

Things seemed to be clear cut when Brooklyn (N.Y.) running back Lamy Constant committed to the Mountaineers in November, but the program elected to go in a different direction leaving the class with zero players at that spot in the class.

Top target Ellisville (Miss.) Jones J.C. running back La'Damian Webb is now off the board after committing to Florida State on an official visit over the weekend. So that's next for the Mountaineers down the stretch run?