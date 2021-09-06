After an off-season of optimism, West Virginia’s performance in the opener against Maryland fell flat.

The Mountaineers turned the ball over four times and stumbled to a deflating 30-24 loss on the road to their border rivals.

It was a game that West Virginia led until the fourth quarter, but when a play needed to be made nobody was there to do it. Both sides of the ball failed to capitalize on continued opportunities to essentially close out the game. The offense struggled to generate anything in the second half with almost as many turnovers (2) as points (3).