West Virginia football takes opening punch, now must rebound
After an off-season of optimism, West Virginia’s performance in the opener against Maryland fell flat.
The Mountaineers turned the ball over four times and stumbled to a deflating 30-24 loss on the road to their border rivals.
It was a game that West Virginia led until the fourth quarter, but when a play needed to be made nobody was there to do it. Both sides of the ball failed to capitalize on continued opportunities to essentially close out the game. The offense struggled to generate anything in the second half with almost as many turnovers (2) as points (3).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news