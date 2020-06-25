WVSports - West Virginia football taking proactive approach in preparation

West Virginia already has a high percentage of the players back on campus for voluntary workouts but things are expected to ramp up July 13.

That’s because that is the date when coaches will be allowed to work with players for eight-hours per week leaving behind the voluntary portion of the pre-season. But for the time being, the focus has been mainly on the health and safety of those involved.

The Mountaineers have tested 167 different people in the program, with 33 staff members and 134 student athletes for COVID-19, but have had only a pair of positive tests according to head coach Neal Brown. Both of those student athletes that tested positive were asymptomatic and neither participated in voluntary workouts at any point.

“We’ve got a protocol where if they come from out of state, they must be quarantined for five days and then the testing process goes through,” Brown said.

Because of the first positive test, another group was quarantined due to contact tracing and were tested again Monday with all of the results returning negative. A second wave of testing will be conducted Friday for the second positive test in the same manner.

The Mountaineers are respecting the virus and being proactive in their approach to preventing its spread. The goal is to ensure that players remain healthy and safe as the stages of the pre-season continue to gear up toward a potential start of fall camp Aug. 7.

As part of the voluntary workouts, players are not currently in the Puskar Center and instead are working out outside in the concourse. All running and other activities are being conducted outside the building as well as players are wearing masks and practicing all social distancing measures.

When it comes to any meetings, those are still being entirely done virtually until that July 13 date when players and staff will return to the Puskar Center for the first time. Once that does occur, the staff must go through the same protocols as the players have done.

Because the current workouts are voluntary in nature, Brown hasn’t asked many questions outside of maintaining protocols and safety but has the utmost faith in the strength coaches.

“I know the guys that are there are getting good work and they’ll get them in a position to where we’ll see them July 13,” he said.

Brown fully understands that while he can educate his players, some of this is out of his control and while they can make sure procedures and protocols are in place there are some unknowns.

“We don’t have control over our student athletes 24-hours a day, nor do I want that. A lot of it is we’re trying to educate them on the best practices and hope they follow through,” he said.