West Virginia football TE O'Laughlin growing into role
Mike O’Laughlin has taken the long way around to make his impact felt at the college level.
The Illinois native arrived at West Virginia 190-pounds after playing wide receiver in high school. But he was recruited for another position altogether and knew that changing his body would be required.
But before he could begin on that, O’Laughlin sustained an ACL injury in fall camp that sidelined him for the duration of his freshman campaign before it ever even really got started.
After adding to his frame after a redshirt year, he was thrown another twist when he was counted on to play significant snaps the following season before he was truthfully ready for it. That’s not a knock on his development, more just he was recovering from a lost season and still trying to develop the strength necessary to play at this level of football. The results were mixed as O’Laughlin hauled in six catches for 24 yards while appearing in all 12-games and even starting 4.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news