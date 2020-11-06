Mike O’Laughlin has taken the long way around to make his impact felt at the college level.

The Illinois native arrived at West Virginia 190-pounds after playing wide receiver in high school. But he was recruited for another position altogether and knew that changing his body would be required.

But before he could begin on that, O’Laughlin sustained an ACL injury in fall camp that sidelined him for the duration of his freshman campaign before it ever even really got started.

After adding to his frame after a redshirt year, he was thrown another twist when he was counted on to play significant snaps the following season before he was truthfully ready for it. That’s not a knock on his development, more just he was recovering from a lost season and still trying to develop the strength necessary to play at this level of football. The results were mixed as O’Laughlin hauled in six catches for 24 yards while appearing in all 12-games and even starting 4.