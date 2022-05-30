West Virginia football transfer impact
West Virginia has been busy in the transfer market under head coach Neal Brown to find the right fits to help the roster.
We take a look at the transfers that came into the program and how they fit in with the rest of the roster from the past two seasons and beyond.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news