WVSports - West Virginia football transfer portal tracker

West Virginia football transfer portal tracker
The transfer portal has become a hot topic across the realm of college football and that has been no different at West Virginia.
Several players have inserted their names into the portal, which is a database that allows other schools to contact them regarding a transfer, and WVSports.com will track it. It's important to note that because a player is listed in the portal does not mean that they have to transfer out of the program, just that schools can contact them.
Here is a list of the Mountaineers that are currently in the portal exploring the possibility to transfer as well as who has transferred into the program and what it could mean to the current West Virginia football team.
For the purpose of this we will focus mainly on scholarship football players.
TRANSFERRED TO WEST VIRGINIA:
Games: 19
Of all the transfers available on the market, this one made the most sense on every possible level. Nester, an in-state native that started 17 games over two seasons for Virginia Tech, inserted his name into the transfer portal and West Virginia immediately became one of the places that was pegged as a landing spot. After a few days, the news was official and Nester was on board. Nester has a strong familiarity with the program and would fill a need for West Virginia up front. Before Nester entered the portal it was mentioned that West Virginia would likely end up being the destination and now that has happened. Nester will have three years left in his career, along with a redshirt season in a massive pick up for the Mountaineers.
Games: 32
Statistics: 157 tackles, 5 interceptions, 12 pass breakups
The Latest: Young is the rare three-year starter that elected to pick up shop and move elsewhere. The former Arizona safety started 30 games during his three years and was very productive in the statistical sheet. Last season he recorded 66 tackles, tops for any players in the Arizona secondary and played the most snaps on the defensive side. Young has one year of eligibility remaining but will not be able to use it this season as he was denied an immediate eligibility waiver. He served on the scout team outside the bowl game and will play this coming season with the Mountaineers.
