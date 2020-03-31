West Virginia had to get better at bandit in a hurry.

The position, which is a hybrid linebacker and pass rushing role in the Mountaineers defense, was one that proved difficult to fill with consistency during the 2019 season.

Injuries played a role as the two projected starters in Quondarius Qualls and Vandarius Cowan were limited to only nine games between them but finding the right type of player to fill the versatile role was challenging as well.