WVSports - West Virginia football using free year to utilize freshmen

The 2020 college football season is unlike any other in a lot of ways.

One of those has been in the arena of eligibility and the impact that has on various coaching decisions. Essentially this is a free season for anybody in college football – whether you elect to play or not. That is true for freshmen as well and has allowed for some possibilities that aren’t typically available.

After each game West Virginia head coach Neal Brown is typically given a sheet of paper that lists everybody that played in the game and details how many games each freshman on the roster has appeared.

That total is typically important given that true freshmen are only afforded four games of action to still maintain a redshirt season, but that isn’t the case this year.

Because players are not docked a year of eligibility regardless of their standing, Brown can essentially toss that list in the garbage. That’s because he can now play each player an unlimited amount and keep that year of eligibility intact. Of course some freshmen were going to see the field regardless such as defensive end Akheem Mesidor and Zach Frazier, two of the more impressive players on the roster through five games.

Mesidor has recorded 19 tackles and 5 sacks despite only playing 140 snaps, while Frazier has started five of the six games.

But it has certainly opened the door for others.

The ruling has essentially taken the tough decisions out of the process and effectively eliminated the strategy when it comes to maximizing that time on the field for freshmen. Brown and company like to balance how they use those four games over the course of a season, putting some in early in the schedule and banking others in case there are injuries late in the year.

You saw this play out last season with Jared Bartlett down the stretch run of the year sitting out the Kansas State game but playing in the two before and the final two games of the season. That won’t be necessary at any point this year and it’s helped to simplify things.

“It’s made it easier,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers still have to work under the constraints of the 70-man limit for road games, but it allows the coaches to try to get those freshmen that have already shown the ability involved.

An example of this is bandit linebacker Lanell Carr, who has been used on a handful of defensive snaps.

“If this was a year ago and we only got to play him four, would he have played in all three of those games? Probably not, because we’d like to redshirt him,” Brown said.

It’s also been the case on the field goal teams that wouldn’t have been used otherwise because of that four game restriction capping how many times they could have seen the field.

The decision also presents some interesting options later in the year as young players develop on scout team and in practice and start to emerge.

That could give West Virginia even more options at some positions depending on how those freshmen continue to evolve. Two of those possible candidates could be defensive end Sean Martin, who missed two weeks due to contact tracing, and cornerback Daryl Porter. That could become even more critical if the Mountaineers have to rely on more younger players to absorb snaps.

The Mountaineers on average have only seen around 64 defensive snaps per game through the first four contests of the season, a number that is likely to rise in the fast-paced Big 12 Conference.

"As you get into this stretch games you’re going to have to depend on more guys. I’ve always kind of thought it was the fourth game or fifth game until your young guys sort of settle into the speed of the game. They start to catch up with it instead of it determining how they play," defensive line coach Jordan Lesley said.

Still, even if it doesn’t happen for many of the freshmen it gives the Mountaineers more options than they would typically have to address their depth concerns.

And the cherry on top is that the coaches save a sheet of paper in the process.