Things are starting to settle into the new normal.

Football still isn’t ongoing on college campuses, but coaches now have four hours of allowable football meetings to address their players in a virtual setting.

That is no different at West Virginia where the focus has been directed toward establishing both a routine and expectations to be prepared for whenever a return date is set.

Monday through Friday the Mountaineers days are centered around academics, football meetings, nutrition and wellness and voluntary workouts. While the coaches can’t monitor or track the latter, they have made recommendations as well as football position drills to work on things as well.

“The focus with our players is to establish a routine,” head coach Neal Brown said.

There is a daily check in at 10 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursdays are directed toward team meetings with the other three days designed for positional meeting. That is the time that is dictated to meet the requirements and must be charted for compliance reasons.

“Usually around 30-40 minutes and then the position coach has the latitude to meet in small groups or one-on-one to use the rest of the time,” Brown said.

The coaches have tried to enforce that players must approach these meetings as they would those that would take place in the football facilities. That means finding a place in their home where they can sit down and have something to write with as well as being dressed appropriately.

The new environment has forced coaches to adjust to learning to teach remotely which has been different for practically all involved. The one downside to the new arrangement is that the coaches don’t have video other than from the two completed spring practices to pull from.

One of the things that Brown and his staff want to determine is expectations. Those expectations will be based around what the coaches want to see in various areas when the players return. For instance, what kind of shape do coaches expect the players to be in or what are they expected to know?

“Let’s define those expectations so they know that everything we’re doing from now to whatever that unknown date is in the future, let’s define that so they can work toward it,” Brown said.