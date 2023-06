West Virginia head coach Neal Brown understands the need to win.

In his fifth year atop the Mountaineers football program, Brown has gone 23-25 on the field and is coming off a disappointing 5-7 campaign. And the expectations is for improvement.

“I don’t know if you can get into we want to win this many, we’ve got to get into it from a week-to-week basis and I’ve always talked about competing in November. We want to be competing for something in November that’s got to be our goal,” he said.