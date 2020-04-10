West Virginia forward Tshiebwe entering unique draft evaluation phase
West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe will submit his paperwork to request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.
It’s a natural step in the process for those looking to see where they stand in regards to the upcoming NBA Draft and where they can improve on their overall game. Needless to say it doesn't come as a surprise that Tshiebwe decided to take that step.
““Per NCAA rules, in order to gain feedback from people associated with the NBA, players are required to submit the necessary paperwork to request an evaluation,” coach Bob Huggins said. “Oscar plans to do this while leaving open his option to return.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news