West Virginia forward Oscar Tshiebwe will submit his paperwork to request an evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee.

It’s a natural step in the process for those looking to see where they stand in regards to the upcoming NBA Draft and where they can improve on their overall game. Needless to say it doesn't come as a surprise that Tshiebwe decided to take that step.

““Per NCAA rules, in order to gain feedback from people associated with the NBA, players are required to submit the necessary paperwork to request an evaluation,” coach Bob Huggins said. “Oscar plans to do this while leaving open his option to return.”