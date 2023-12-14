West Virginia is set to return a significant number of snaps when it comes to freshmen.

The Mountaineers will bring back 1,661 snaps on the offensive side of the ball from freshmen either of the true or redshirt variety, while that total is 1,134 on the defensive side of the ball.

That combines for a total of 2,795 snaps out of freshmen from this past season.

On the offensive side some of the players that racked up snaps are obvious with wide receiver Traylon Ray (400), wide receiver Hudson Clement (319), wide receiver Rodney Gallagher (242) and running back Jaheim White (236) leading the way for the Mountaineers.

White rushed 97 times for 792 yards and 3 touchdowns which boils down to an average of 8.2 yards per attempt. He also hauled in 3 catches for 110 yards and 2 more scores.

In the wide out room, the trio were some of the most critical pieces on offense with Clement hauling in 17 catches for 391 yards and 4 touchdowns, Ray catching 15 passes for 230 yards and 2 scores and finally Gallagher accounting for 161 all-purpose yards with each seeing their role grow down the stretch.

Each of those are true freshmen outside of Clement, who redshirted.

On defense, there are some highlights as well from this snap count from this past season.

Linebacker Ben Cutter was thrust into a starting role after an injury to fellow redshirt freshmen linebacker Trey Lathan. Cutter finished with 51 tackles and 2 sacks, but Lathan was plenty impressive in his own right when he was on the field with 27 tackles and 7 quarterback hurries.

Cutter finished the year with 426 snaps, while Lathan hit 264 prior to his injury. This doesn’t even consider true freshman Josiah Trotter who was lost for the year in the spring but likely would have carved out a role in the linebacker rotation as well.

On the defensive line, Tomiwa Durojaiye made the most of his first season after transferring over from Kentucky with 19 tackles, 5 tackles for loss and 3 sacks across 225 snaps.

There are a number of others on both sides of the ball as well, but the Mountaineers made the most of getting some of their younger players onto the field in 2023 with more expected next season.