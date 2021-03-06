WVSports - West Virginia fumbles lead, falls to Oklahoma State

Bob Huggins’ 900th career coaching win will have to wait.

Despite a strong game from Taz Sherman, in which the senior guard finished with a team-high 20 points, the No. 6 Mountaineers couldn’t keep their foot on the gas, coughing up the lead and losing to No. 17 Oklahoma State 85-80.

Sherman, along with senior forward Gabe Osabuohien, received starts on Senior Day. The pair are eligible to return next season due to NCAA eligibility rules in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With leading-scorer Derek Culver opening the game on the bench, West Virginia (17-8) looked to Sherman to be a playmaker early on.

From the opening tip off, Sherman was a necessary piece of the Mountaineer offense. He entered halftime with an assist to go along with his 14 first-half points.

Oklahoma State (18-7) found itself without guard Cade Cunningham and Isaac Likekele, who had been battling injuries. The absence of the pair, who are among the team’s top scorers this season, wasn’t noticed.

West Virginia entered halftime just barely ahead, clutching a 39-34 advantage.

Coming out for the second half, it didn’t take long for another Mountaineer to reach a historic milestone. Culver, who entered the afternoon with 992 career points, threw down a slam dunk two minute into the second half, pushing his career points total over 1,000.

However, WVU’s success came to a halt during the second half when the Cowboys wrestled the Mountaineer lead away.

West Virginia could not take it back. Despite a late run by the Mountaineers in the final minute, Oklahoma State stayed a possession ahead, ultimately coming away with the win.

Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring, while Culver, Miles McBride and Emmitt Matthews each scored in double figures.

Forward Jalen Bridges led the team in rebounds with six.

Up Next: The Big 12 Championship tournament is slated to begin on Thursday.



