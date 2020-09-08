WVSports - West Virginia game week brings sense of normal for abnormal off-season

It took a lot of hard work, effort and sacrifice but game week is here for West Virginia.

It’s been a very different off-season for those involved on essentially all fronts in preparation for the Sept. 12 season opener against Eastern Kentucky but we’re now sitting at the doorstep.

“We’re thankful for the opportunity to play,” head coach Neal Brown said.

The process has been one that has been especially challenging for Brown, who admittedly plans out every detail of his job as the leader of the program. But this has forced adjustments and adaption, something that Brown believes is essential in such an uncertain climate.

This off-season presented plenty of changes to the typical routine with the Mountaineers first holding 12 off-season training sessions and plenty of zoom meetings. During those OTA sessions, Brown and the coaches cross-trained a select group of players on both side of the ball in order for those to fill in if they are needed due to the uncertainty with the virus.

“We didn’t do that once we got started with fall camp but we wanted to have that base, that foundation where if we had to plug them in there on a Sunday and get them ready in a week’s time we could at least maybe call one or two things with them,” he said.

West Virginia also worked in split-groups for the first few weeks of fall camp to keep the players separated while they progressed toward full practices which have been the case for the past two weeks.

B one sense of normalcy is that game week brings more of a traditional routine than what unfolded in the off-season but even that comes with a caveat.

“Try to get as much information as you possibly can. You wait as long as you possibly can to make those decisions with the best information you can and go from there. But there are no long-range plans. We basically have plans for this week and next and that’s about it,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers only had one-player opt out of the 2020 season in sophomore safety Kerry Martin and with the season now on the horizon and there is currently only one positive COVID-19 case in the program. But after a trying off-season, Brown has sensed the mood from his players.

“A lot of excitement in our building about the opportunity to play,” he said.

Because of that lack of live reps, Brown doesn’t believe that they will go as long or have as many repetitions in practice as they typically would in a traditional week one due to the conditioning level but overall the climate is pretty much status-quo.

And in an off-season that was anything but, Brown will certainly take it.