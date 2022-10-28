The WVU Coliseum hosted the annual charity exhibition on Friday night, benefitting the Norma May Huggins Cancer Endowment. This year's matchup was kicked off between the Mountaineers and Bowling Green, in which West Virginia put on a defensive clinic.

Naturally, West Virginia’s defense was the story of the first half, holding Bowling Green to just 24 points in 20 minutes of play. The Falcons shot just 28.1 percent from the field on the half, a key stat for the Mountaineers who didn’t hold a team below 30 percent once in all of last season.

Bowling Green hit a three on their first possession, giving them a one point lead, their largest of the half, but WVU’s physicality appeared to frustrate the Falcons for the most part. The high energy Mountaineer defense even caused a brief spat between the two teams, following a tussle for a loose ball.

West Virginia began a full court press midway though the half, creating havoc for the Falcons who turned the ball over 12 times in the first. The Mountaineers coughed up the ball their fair share of times as well, eight to be exact, half of which coming from Erik Stevenson.

Stevenson, along with Kedrian Johnson, were the highlights of the WVU offense however, combining for 22 of the 34 Mountaineer points, with 11 apiece. Johnson was highly efficient in his scoring, going 3 for 4 from the field and 5 for 5 from the freethrow line.

West Virginia finished the first half up double digits, at a score of 34-24.

The second half began with a technical foul called on Kedrian Johnson just three minutes in, continuing West Virginia's intense play. He would not go back in for the remainder of the game.

Erik Stevenson continued his dominant offensive play though, and Emmitt Matthews found his rhythm, leading the team offensively with 10 points on the half. Joe Toussaint got his first points of the game in the second, finishing with seven. Kobe Johnson added eight of his own on the half.

The Mountaineer defense continued to be tremendous, but turnovers of their own (11) were again an issue.

Bowling Green's Samari Curtis did his best to keep his team within reach, scoring 17 points in the second half, but it wouldn't be enough, with West Virginia coming out with a 73-57 victory.

Erik Stevenson was the leading scorer and rebounder for the Mountaineers, coming away with an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double.

West Virginia's season will officially start on Monday, November 7th against Mount Saint Mary's.























