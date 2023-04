One of the surprises of spring football in the secondary came in the form of transfer addition Keyshawn Cobb.

Cobb, 5-foot-10, 207-pounds, spent one season at Buffalo after transferring from the junior college level. In that lone season with the Bulls, he recorded 67 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, an interception and 7 passes defended.