West Virginia needed a punter in the 2022 recruiting class and like most college football programs of late the Mountaineers went searching down under to find him.

That’s because Prokick Australia, a developmental group designed to train punters and kickers, has become one of the primary sources for identifying and securing talent kickers at the college level. The group is headed by Nathan Chapman and John Smith and been in operation since 2007.

Effective punters all across college football have come from that line of training and football is often a copycat game. That made the decision to explore that option a viable one for a team looking to replace their starting punter.