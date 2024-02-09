MORGANTOWN, W.Va. - West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 27 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Kickoff time, ticket information and fan activities will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

Additional updated information on the game, parking, radio broadcast and streaming telecast also will be released at a later date.

West Virginia football begins its spring drills on Tuesday, March 25 and will conclude its 15 spring practices with the Gold-Blue game on April 27.

Fans can now join the Mountaineers for the 2024 football season at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Renewing season ticket holders can renew their tickets online at WVUGAME.com or by returning their renewal order form, which will be sent to customers in late February, to the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can make their associated Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) gift here. The deadline to renew and make a MAC gift is Friday, April 12.

New season tickets are on sale to fans who did not have season tickets in 2023. Season tickets are priced at $399 for the seven-game home schedule. Certain seat locations may require a MAC annual fund gift. For a Milan Puskar Stadium seating chart, visit WVUsports.com. Fans who made new season ticket deposits will receive a ticket statement with their balance remaining to complete payment.

New season ticket holders also can sign up for an interest-free, six-month or four-month payment plan and enjoy the convenience of spreading out payments. New season ticket orders can be made online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office located in the WVU Coliseum.

New season ticket holders will have the opportunity to select their seating locations through the Optional Seat Selection process in May, if they purchase by the Friday, April 12 priority deadline. Seat selection times will be based on MAC annual giving level and priority points within each level as of April 12, 2024. Priority to renew will be given to current season ticket holders.

Fans interested in Field Box, Diversified Energy Terrace, other premium seating options and parking availability can contact the MAC at 1-800-433-2072.