Kobe Johnson has a name that seemed destined for the game of basketball.

The 6-foot-3 freshman guard was named after the late Kobe Bryant due to his mother being a fan of the longtime Los Angeles Lakers standout and he spent his childhood following his career.

When he was younger, Johnson sported both the iconic No. 8 and No. 24 that Bryant wore during his career and even had a themed birthday party with posters and other memorabilia.