West Virginia guard Wilson changes habits, moves forward

Seth Wilson knew he had to make changes.

When the true freshman guard arrived on campus in the summer he met with the coaching staff and head of strength and conditioning Shaun Brown about altering some of his habits.

In high school Wilson thrived on the floor as he averaged 22 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as a senior while being named Lorain County Mr. Basketball. But given that success he found himself with some bad habits that had to be adjusted if that was going to translate to the college ranks.

“Being a high school kid, you get out of games and the first thing you want to do is go to McDonalds or go to Burger King,” Wilson said.

While most players have to gain weight upon arriving at college, Wilson had to lose some and work on developing his body to compete at the highest level of college basketball. The goal was to make Wilson lighter on his feet while taking some of the strain off his joints.

That meant Wilson had to get a new game plan that featured cutting out fatty foods such as Chipotle and even his own mother’s home cooking and replace them with a new diet.

“They gave me a game plan and I just followed it. Cut a lot of things out that I was eating and ultimately made strides to be better for myself and better for the team,” he said.

It certainly wasn’t easy at times, but he’s started to notice those changes on the floor. Wilson is moving quicker laterally while also is able to get up and down the floor much easier.

“I can stay in front of guys a lot better than what I did when I first got here and I feel like on my shot there’s a lot more lift there,” Wilson said.

That’s part of the trust that Wilson has placed in head coach Bob Huggins and his coaching staff. He understands that it’s tough playing for the veteran coach but the end result is worth it.

“When I get done I know I’m going to love the man for what he did,” he said.

Wilson saw the most extensive action of his career against Radford playing 17-minutes and scoring the first points of his college career with 5. Prior to that contest, he had only played a total of 19-minutes across four other games during the early portion of the campaign.

Admittedly, it’s been quite a leap for Wilson but he believes he is more prepared for the challenge than he was before in large part because of what he has done off the court.

“I’m making it and things are going pretty good. Just learning everything and adjusting to the speed of the game,” Wilson said.

Wilson is just starting his career but believes that he’s put himself on the right track both on the court and away from it as he is in the best physical condition of his short career.