Adversity is just a part of football but it’s how teams overcome it that truly defines them.

West Virginia faced their own form of early season adversity as the Mountaineers led just 14-10 over FCS opponent Duquesne prior to the start of what would be a nearly two-hour delay due to lightning.

Winning at a high level in college football is difficult, but even more so when you make it harder on yourself with miscues and mistakes.

During that break, West Virginia was able to regroup, and it played out on the field as the Mountaineers outscored the Dukes 42-7 and ran away with the game over the next 38-minutes.

“Wasn’t pleased with how we started. We had the break and sometimes how you handle those, we talked about it earlier in the day and how we were going to handle it,” head coach Neal Brown said. “I thought the guys did and showed some mental toughness.”

The offense would score three touchdowns over their next three drives, while the defense recorded three consecutive three and outs to take command of the game.

Brown had experience with weather delays both as a player and a coach, so he left the players alone for the most part initially as the coaches met at the beginning of the delay. He wasn’t pleased with the way that the program started, and the break was as good for Brown as anybody given those struggles.

It wasn’t the way that he would have written the script with the turnover on the punt and the blown coverages, but the hope long term is that it allows the team to overcome more difficult situations later in the schedule. Responding against an FCS team is expected, but there will be tougher battles to come.

As for the players, the skill positions continued to throw the ball and when it came time that the coaches were confident that the final 30-minute alert had been given they started the process of treating it like halftime and warming up inside and then carrying that out onto the field.

“Challenged them in the locker room about being mentally tough and the response was good,” he said.

Hudson Clement, who was awarded a scholarship offer following his 177-yard and three-touchdown receiving performance, felt that the break served as a reset of sorts. Meanwhile, his quarterback Greene felt that the coaches did a good job focusing the players on the game plan while letting them throw.

“For us to come out guns blazing after the break was good to see,” the redshirt junior said.

That’s not to say there aren’t issues to work out. West Virginia once again struggled to find consistency in the wide receiver room outside Clement. With Devin Carter held out after going through warmups, the position group struggled with drops and left some plays on the field.

Some of that will be remedied with the room being healthier moving forward, but there simply needs to be players that step up and make the most of their opportunities.

Same can be said for the secondary, which for the second straight week allowed an opposing team to connect on some downfield throws and move the football.

“That’s concerning. We have to be better in the secondary. Our hope was we brought in some veterans, and we were going to fix that. And quite frankly we haven’t done that through two games. We have to go back to the drawing board. Now we worked on some things last week in this game that we didn’t show because of who we’ve got coming up, but we’ve got to get those things corrected,” Brown said.

Those two aspects will be critical moving forward especially with Pittsburgh on the horizon and if West Virginia wants to take a step froward those areas must improve.