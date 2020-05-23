West Virginia has attention of WR Bell after scholarship offer
Watertown (Ct.) The Taft School wide receiver Skyler Bell had originally planned to make a college decision this month but that now won’t be the case.
That alone could be good news for West Virginia, who recently extended a scholarship offer to the rising wide receiver prospect.
Bell, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, had hoped to make a commitment May 20 but wanted to delay things in order to eventually see more of his options and get a better feel for the recruiting process as a whole.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news