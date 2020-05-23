Watertown (Ct.) The Taft School wide receiver Skyler Bell had originally planned to make a college decision this month but that now won’t be the case.

That alone could be good news for West Virginia, who recently extended a scholarship offer to the rising wide receiver prospect.

Bell, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, had hoped to make a commitment May 20 but wanted to delay things in order to eventually see more of his options and get a better feel for the recruiting process as a whole.