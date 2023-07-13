Neal Brown was on vacation at the beach when a text message came through to his phone.

It was from Football Sports Information Director Mike Montoro informing him that his West Virginia football team had been selected No. 14, or last, in the Big 12 Conference in the pre-season media poll.

“From that point on my vacation was over and I went into football mode,” Brown said.

The fifth-year head coach admitted that he was upset over the media poll and definitely did not agree with his football team being slotted at the bottom of the league. However, he was well aware that recent polls haven’t necessarily been keenly accurate when predicting the outcome of the league.

TCU, who represented the league in the College Football Playoff last season, was selected seventh while the actual champion of the league Kansas State was fifth prior to the start of last year. The year before the eventual champion Baylor was picked eighth prior to the start of the season.

“So, I think that bodes well for us,” Brown said.

Brown outlined the reasons why his disagrees with the assessment starting with his belief in his coaching staff and players as well as how they finished last season by beating Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. He believes that this will be the best group that he has had on the offensive side of the ball with a combined 132 starts on the offensive line and a run-game that can be leaned upon.

Running the ball is going to be the strength of this team, but the Mountaineers have to be more explosive in the pass game and show growth in that area. By that Brown means that when West Virginia is able to run the football effectively they must turn that into explosive passing plays down the field.

On the defensive side, Brown believes that this will be a much-improved unit not only in the Big 12 but perhaps even nationally with what returns and how the program addressed needs in the transfer portal. That’s especially true in the secondary where the Mountaineers added three veterans in Montre Miller, Anthony Wilson and Beanie Bishop who have been all-conference players during their careers.

The special teams unit also returns their punter and long snapper who are two of the best in the league.

“Looking forward to proving everybody wrong on that front and we won’t finish there,” he said.

It’s the same message Brown delivered to his own team at a meeting this past week.

“We talked about it in detail in probably more colorful terms than I did right here but a lot of the same things I said to our team, I repeated to you all,” Brown said.

West Virginia understands where they need to improve in each phase with a focus on the offensive side in being better in the efficiency department especially on first down and in the red zone, while also creating more explosive plays and eliminating errors. On defense, the Mountaineers have to do a better job in limiting explosive plays and creating takeaways to help improve the product.

Now, it’s about putting those words into a product on the field.

“The chip was already there on the shoulder. This just increases the size,” Brown said.