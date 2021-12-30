West Virginia signed 22 prospects at the end of the early signing period but there’s work to be done.

That’s because due to rule changes meant to combat roster losses to the transfer portal, the Mountaineers are going to be able to recoup scholarships for the 2022 class. That means on top of the three leftover tenders from the initial 25 scholarships, the program will have 7 more to use.

Those don’t have to be used in the immediate future but they are options that should allow West Virginia to get somewhat close to the total 85 scholarships allotted to schools. The Mountaineers won't let those go to waste.