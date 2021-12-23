West Virginia has set approach to bowl games

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown has a four-pronged formula for bowl games.

Brown had previously led teams to four bowl games as a head coach at both Troy and West Virginia winning each of those contests. This will be his fifth trip when the Mountaineers travel to Phoenix to take on Minnesota in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl game.

And he hasn’t changed the mentality when it comes to preparing for and playing in those games. The goals each time was to one win the game, two make it as enjoyable and memorable as possible, three salute the senior class and four build momentum for the next season.

It seems easy enough but it’s a formula that has worked.

“Those are what we talk about. We try to do everything we possibly can from an entertainment to a gear, to a meal standpoint to treat it like a reward,” Brown said.

As part of that Brown has adopted much quicker practices cutting it down to an hour as well as adjusting meeting times due to the longer preparation period for the bowl contests.

“We try to do those things and we do treat it different. It’s not just a regular game. This is a bowl game, it’s supposed to be a reward and we treat it as such,” Brown said.

Now that doesn’t mean it’s all fun as there is still the physical element of practice and finding a balance between preparing for the game and enjoying themselves. That is made more difficult by the fact that the roster is thinner at the end of the season and you must draw a line on the practice times.

When you couple in the fact that recruiting dominates the schedule for the first half of December as well that puts an onus on the strength staff to keep the players in shape and the young coaches that are eligible to be on the field to get some work done until things can resume.

The practice schedule has been spaced out as it normally is this time of the year with the first being the Saturday following the Kansas game, then the next Saturday then Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week before another break. Things will then pick back up Wednesday.

Once practice does resume, there will be more good-on-good work and then moving into scouting what the Golden Gophers have to offer.

“It’s a balance. I think we’ve had success. We’ve had some good experiences in bowl games because we’ve been able to walk that fine line between getting enough done but not over and making sure the experience is enjoyable,” Brown said.

It’s a tight rope act but one that Brown so far has mastered.