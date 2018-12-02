West Virginia is heading back to Orlando after being selected for the Camping World Bowl.

The game will be played Dec. 28 and pit the Mountaineers against ACC opponent Syracuse inside Camping World Stadium.

It's a match up of two old Big East rivals with the all-time series 33-27 in favor of the Orange although the Mountaineers have won eight of the last eleven in the series. Syracuse has won the previous three meetings however, including the 2012 Pinstripe Bowl, the only other meeting between the two as bowl opponents.

This will be the fifth appearance for West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl, with the Mountaineers 0-4 in their previous attempts including a 31-14 loss to Miami in 2016.

Overall, the Mountaineers will be appearing in their 37th bowl all-time compiling a previous 15-21 mark in those games. This will represent the seventh bowl under Holgorsen with a 2-6 record in the previous meetings during his eight-year tenure at the helm.

Despite being the higher ranked team at No. 16 in the College Football Playoff Poll, the Mountaineers were bypassed by the Alamo Bowl in favor of Iowa State.

The game will kick off at 5:15 p.m.