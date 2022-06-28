What a weekend it was for West Virginia on the commitment front.

Over a 48-hour span, the Mountaineers added six new pledges from Fairfield (Oh.) cornerback Jordan Jackson, Blairstown (N.J.) tight end William Dixon, Denver (N.C.) East Lincoln linebacker Ben Cutter, Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Noah Braham, Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith tight end Tory Johnson and Port St. Lucie (Fla.) Treasure Coast defensive lineman Corey McIntyre.