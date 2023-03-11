Daniel, 6-foot-1, 248-pounds, has yet to receive an offer from the Mountaineers but has been talking with defensive line coach Andrew Jackson over the past couple months. And he made the trip to Morgantown in order to see the program up close and personal.

Pass rusher Zyir Daniel just started speaking with West Virginia and then made it to campus for visit for the junior day event to see what the program is all about.

“I like how the campus is broken into three and how the rail connects them all. I plan to major in business administration so seeing the new $100 million dollar building definitely has my interest,” he said. “We also went to the basketball game and it left a great impression. The atmosphere was crazy.”

Daniel spent most of his time talking with Jackson as well as head coach Neal Brown and defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley. And during those conversations he learned even more about the school.

“Coach Jackson spoke about the culture and how they develop players. Coach Brown’s conversation was mostly academic and their 5th quarter initiative,” he said.

“I was impressed with everything,” he added.

Daniel likes how the coaching staff has a plan not only for the players when it comes to football but off the field as well and there is a strong emphasis on family culture.

On the field, West Virginia likes the fact that Daniel is an intriguing edge rusher with the frame to add even more weight if need be. And he brings skill off the edge with his footwork, speed, moves and quickness making him a fit at defensive line or bandit linebacker.

“I can easily add another 25-pounds and still maintain my quickness and speed,” he said. “Wherever they want to put me, I will do it.”

Daniel gave the experience high remarks and the plan is for him to return this summer to compete in the West Virginia one-day camp event to perform in front of the coaching staff. Last summer he competed in Syracuse, Virginia Tech, Buffalo and several others and plans to do more this year.

On top of that planned visit to West Virginia, Daniel hopes to take a trip to Syracuse and is working on several other stops as well in the process.

Daniel is looking for a situation where he can find the best fit with both football and education as he wants to succeed in both areas during his time in college.

“I want to be in a position to succeed while playing football and it seems like West Virginia has it all,” he said.