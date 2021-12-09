West Virginia in the zone during critical stretch
West Virginia did something it hadn’t shown all year late in the game against Connecticut.
And it played a major role in the Mountaineers scoring their biggest win of the season.
Leading 52-51 off a made free throw with just over 3-minutes remaining, the Mountaineers got out of their patented man-to-man defense and settled into a 1-3-1 zone look.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news