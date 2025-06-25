West Virginia invests in future football schedules

West Virginia has filled out the non-conference football schedule through 2030 with a series of additions to the slate but there’s a cost attached.

West Virginia added a pair of home games against Akron to the schedule in 2028 and 2030 with the Mountaineers set to pay $1,100,000 for each of those contests.

The information was obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

That is a significant investment in terms of scheduling especially when you consider that West Virginia will only pay $600,000 each time for the two home games against Ohio in 2027 and 2029.

That’s in part likely lowered by the fact that the Mountaineers will travel to Ohio this coming season as part of a two for one while there is no such arrangement with the two-game series with Akron.

West Virginia will receive $100,000 for that trip to Ohio the second week of this season.

The Mountaineers are set to pay VMI $500,000 to come to Morgantown Sept. 11, 2027, and then $550,000 each for the Sept. 9, 2028, matchup with Youngstown State and the Aug. 31, 2030, meeting with Rhode Island.

That gives the football program 18 non-conference games booked through the 2030 season and there are currently one opening each on the 2031 and 2032 slates.

The 2031 schedule opens with VMI before hitting the road to take on Pitt, while the following year the Mountaineers will open against Virginia in Charlotte before hosting Pittsburgh.