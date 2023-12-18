West Virginia lands Colorado State CB transfer Crandall
Colorado State cornerback transfer T.J. Crandall had narrowed his choices down to a pair of schools and West Virginia emerged as the eventual selection.
Crandall, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, took official visits to both West Virginia and UCLA with the trip to Morgantown coming during the Dec. 15 weekend prior to his choice. The Washington native spent only one season with the Rams where he recorded 19 tackles and an interception after appearing in 10 games.
The sophomore then entered the transfer portal Dec. 4 which brought forth offers from his two finalists along with Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Purdue, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Oregon State.
The Mountaineers were able to still get a visit despite UCLA impressing during the Dec. 8 weekend and that proved critical in his decision to pick the Mountaineers.
Crandall is being targeted as a cornerback in the backend of the defense and will have three years left. The secondary was the primary focus for West Virginia in the portal and this is a major addition.
WVSports.com will have more with Crandall in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @ZAndersonJRL
•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok