Colorado State cornerback transfer T.J. Crandall had narrowed his choices down to a pair of schools and West Virginia emerged as the eventual selection.

Crandall, 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, took official visits to both West Virginia and UCLA with the trip to Morgantown coming during the Dec. 15 weekend prior to his choice. The Washington native spent only one season with the Rams where he recorded 19 tackles and an interception after appearing in 10 games.

The sophomore then entered the transfer portal Dec. 4 which brought forth offers from his two finalists along with Michigan State, Louisville, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Wisconsin, Indiana, California, Purdue, Cincinnati, Wake Forest, Arizona State and Oregon State.