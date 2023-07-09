Bembry, 6-foot-6, did not suit up for the Seminoles this past season due to injuries and then entered the transfer portal looking for a new home in mid-April.

West Virginia has added a commitment out of the transfer portal in former Florida State guard Jeremiah Bembry after an official visit to Morgantown.

The Bronx, New York native will have all four years of eligibility remaining in his career as a versatile point guard option.

Bembry is a long guard with a 6-foot-9 wingspan and has both a big body and versatility on both ends of the floor making him an intriguing late addition.

An athletic guard that can finish around the rim while making excellent decisions with the basketball, Bembry should step in immediately as a depth piece for the Mountaineers who need to replace several players that have exited through means of the transfer portal.

West Virginia brought Bembry in for an official visit this past weekend and after seeing the program upclose made the decision to commit to the Mountaineers.

As a senior at Executive Education Academy, Bembry averaged 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 blocked shots per game showcasing his all-around skill set.

Bembry becomes the fifth transfer portal addition this off-season along with Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle and Manhattan guard Omar Silverio. However, the roster has been undergoing upheaval after Bob Huggins resigned.

WVSports.com will have more with Bembry in the near future.