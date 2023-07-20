But Slazinski elected to reenter in late July as St. John’s continued to add to their roster opening up a talented portal option on the market.

Slazinski, 6-foot-9, 215-pounds, originally committed to St. John’s this off-season after entering the transfer portal following his former coach Rick Pitino from Iona to the Red Storm.

West Virginia has added another piece to the roster with a transfer from a versatile stretch four with a commitment from St. John’s transfer Quinn Slazinski.

West Virginia didn’t wait long in jumping into the mix as the Mountaineers made immediate contact and were able to quickly move up the list for the talented forward.

The graduate transfer then committed to the Mountaineers where he will have a bigger role with the departure of Tre Mitchell earlier this off-season to Kentucky once the transfer portal reopened.

Last season for the Gaels, Slazinski averaged 11.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 42.6 percent from the field prior to a season ending injury derailed the year after just seven games. The year before that Slazinski started 23 of his 33 appearances and averaged 8.4 points.

The Houston, Texas native spent his first two years at Louisville prior to transferring over to Iona where he only saw appearances in 15 games where he averaged 1.0 points per game as a freshman.

Those numbers jumped in his second year playing over 20 minutes per game and averaging 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds during his time with the ACC program.

This will be the fourth school for Slazinski at the college who should have two seasons left in his college career. He attended high school at Huntington Prep.

Slazinski is the sixth transfer addition for West Virginia this off-season joining Syracuse center Jesse Edwards, Arizona point guard Kerr Kriisa, Montana State guard RaeQuan Battle, Manhattan guard Omar Silverio and Florida State point guard Jeremiah Bembry.

Slazinski is the second true transfer to select the Mountaineers along with Bembry since interim head coach Josh Eilert took over the basketball program.

Slazinski brings the total scholarship number to ten on the West Virginia basketball roster although that could be eleven if Jose Perez elects to return.

WVSports.com will have more on Slazinski in the near future.