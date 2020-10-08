WVSports - West Virginia LB Fields embracing his role as a 'train stopper'

The impact that Tony Fields has had on the field for the West Virginia defense is obvious.

The Arizona linebacker transfer leads the Mountaineers with 29 tackles in three games while filling the stat sheet with a sack, an interception, a pass breakup and a pair of tackles for loss. All of that despite only playing 84-percent of the defensive snaps as he continues to adjust to his new surroundings.

The challenge on the field when it comes to Fields is his versatility as he’s athletic enough to play in the box or outside of the box, while showcasing an ability to take on blocks or drop into coverage. Essentially, he can do it all and move all around the field.

But for all he’s done on the field, the experienced linebacker perhaps is paying more dividends off it.

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown recalls listening to Troy women’s basketball coach Chanda Rigby when he was in the midst of turning around the Trojans football program. Her topic of conversation revolved around ‘train stoppers’ and how valuable they are to a team.

But what’s a train stopper?

Well, in order to stop a moving train, you need the help of either a brake or putting something in front of it to halt the forward momentum. That is essentially the role that Fields plays for this defense with so many young players that are just learning to deal with adversity.

“I told Tony, ‘hey listen, we need a train stopper. We need somebody when things are going bad that they can answer the call of adversity. And somebody that can show our young football players how to respond to adversity’,” he said.

That pitch was part of Brown’s recruitment plan to Fields and while they of course wanted his athleticism and playmaking ability at the position, the other aspect was a necessity.

“We also needed somebody that we can point to and say this is how you react, this is how you prepare, and he’s done that for us,” Brown said.

With over 2,300 snaps at the power five level under his belt before arriving at West Virginia, Fields has gone through it all on the football field. That is rubbing off on his teammates. Because of that experience, Fields has a calmness about him and is always cognizant of that role he was recruited for and the type of example that he was setting for the rest of the Mountaineers defensive players.

“Because we’re in building mode. We’re better than we were a year ago but we’re not exactly where we want to be yet, I think that was evident at times today,” he said.

Fields is an obvious upgrade to the linebacker room with how he has stepped in and played the position, but he’s also had a sizeable impact in the meeting rooms as well. All of this after arriving on campus in mid-August while learning a new defense and getting settled into his new location.

And the best is still yet to come because the coaches are just figuring out what he does well and how he reacts in certain situations.

"I think it's a work in progress. I think we tried to do some things Saturday that maybe aren't his strength and we found that out. He played extremely well, he's probably better at depth. He's a really good blitzer," he said. "We put him at the line of scrimmage a lot Saturday, I'm not sure how much we do that moving forward but when he knows where to go and he's confident. He's special."

Brown needed a train stopper and Fields has certainly been that and more.

“His on the field play has been tremendous but for the last three weeks plus his off the field contributions have been big for us as well,” he said.