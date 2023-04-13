West Virginia will be without the services of one of their top-rated recruits from the 2023 class after inside linebacker Josiah Trotter will need surgery.

Trotter, 6-foot-2, 236-pounds, injured his lower leg and is expected to be out for some time after requiring surgery. The news was announced by head coach Neal Brown.

The All-American Bowl linebacker was expected to see time with the group this fall after earning first-team all-state honors in 2022 with 75 tackles and 3 sacks.

Trotter enrolled at West Virginia in January to begin his career and was working at the MIKE linebacker position this spring prior to the injury occurring. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

The Pennsylvania native is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jeremiah Trotter and was a consensus four-star recruit with scholarship offers from a long list of programs including Penn State, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and more.





