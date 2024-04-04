Jordan Lesley is comfortable with the makeup of his defensive roster but understands that he needs some of his second-year players to make a leap in order to round things out in terms of depth.

The reasoning is simple, those players have been in the program for a year and had time to acclimate. While true freshmen can work into the mix, it’s often unfair to be counting on them for significant contributions from the start given all the adjustments that come with making the leap to college.

“It’s always the second or third-year guys,” Lesley said.

That isn’t different from any other season as last year the defensive coordinator highlighted linebacker Trey Lathan as a player that needed to make a jump. And jump, he did.

Lathan filled a major hole beside Lee Kpogba with his play as a redshirt freshman over the first five games before sustaining a season-ending injury. But his elevation allowed the defense to make a leap.

“If you look at us through five ball games and right after that you see a dip then it comes back up,” Lesley said. “That was the guy we talked about.”

This year, Lesley wants to see the same type of jumps out of players in the secondary namely twin brothers safety Josiah and cornerback Jordan Jackson along with safety Aden Nelson. That trio saw the field a year ago in limited action but will have more opportunities available this spring.

“The talent is there and that would be the deepest we’ve been at those positions, especially at the second and third level. The talent is there but it’s that second year where they’ve really got to show up,” Lesley said.

Josiah was slotted at safety given the fact he is a taller, more lengthy option that can affect windows with his size, while Jordan is faster and quicker at the cornerback spot. Nelson on the other hand is a free safety with the speed, size and range to fill several different roles if called upon.

There is another that Lesley is hoping to see the same from on the defensive line and that is redshirt freshman nose guard Corey McIntyre. The legacy prospect has been highlighted by the coaches over the last year as he’s shown promise, but if he is able to step into a larger role it will address many depth concerns for a group that has really developed under position coach AJ Jackson.

A quick-twitched defensive lineman, McIntyre will have plenty of chances to prove he deserves a role in the rotation this spring but like the others must continue to play well throughout the off-season.

“I think that there’s some young pieces in there that depending on the next 30 days and then the summer that can help us early,” Lesley said.