The most important cog in the Baylor defense might go largely unnoticed in the stat book, but you certainly won’t miss him when he’s on the field.

That’s because defensive lineman Siaki Ika is quite literally the largest player out there tipping the scales at just short of 360-pounds and standing 6-foot-4. The LSU transfer has only 11 tackles to his name but doesn’t take into account the impact that he has anytime he’s on the field for the Bears.