West Virginia is set to host Baylor Wednesday night in a matchup with circumstances attached to it that nobody expected prior to the start of the basketball season.

Both teams are sitting winless in the Big 12 Conference making this a significant game for each, but perhaps even more so for the Mountaineers considering the game is in Morgantown. It's challenging to win games on the road, so protecting home court is a must if you want to finish the year with a strong league record.