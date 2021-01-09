WVSports - West Virginia loses after late Texas score

It came down to the final seconds, but the Mountaineers have lost their second game of the 2021 calendar year.

In arguably the No. 14 Mountaineers’ most crucial conference game so far this season, they came out on the bottom, falling to the No. 4 Texas Longhorns on Saturday, 72-70.

Texas’ Greg Brown and Andrew Jones took advantage of WVU’s struggling interior defense early, allowing the Longhorns to grasp an early lead. The Longhorns relied heavily on scoring the ball down low, entering the break with 20 points in the paint compared to the Mountaineers’ 10.

West Virginia (9-4) guard Taz Sherman took exception, providing a spark off the bench that allowed the Mountaineers to keep the game close. On 4-of-7 shooting from the field, including 3-of-6 from beyond the 3-point line, Sherman ended the half with 13 points.

Outside of Sherman, WVU forward Derek Culver contributed eight points, and the Mountaineers entered halftime in possession of the 40-36 lead.

In the second half, West Virginia continued their offensive game plan of prioritizing interior offense or long-range shots. It worked well for the Mountaineers, who kept hold of the lead.

Texas (10-1) wouldn’t stay down for long as the Longhorn offense went on an 8-0 run to tie the score with around eight minutes remaining. The two teams continued to trade blows as the game clock ticked toward zero.

With 10 seconds remaining, Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed two free throws. Texas responded by knocking down a quick 3-point jumper with one second remaining to take the lead.

The WVU inbound pass was intercepted, ultimately giving the Longhorns the victory.

Sherman led the Mountaineers in scoring, ending the afternoon with 17 points. Culver and guard Sean McNeil each finished with 14, while guard Miles McBride finished with 12.

Culver, who finished a team-leading 16 rebounds, earned his seventh double-double of the season.

The Mountaineers will return to the court on Tuesday in their second-straight game against a top five-ranked opponent. They’ll travel to Waco for a matchup with the No. 2 Baylor Bears. The game will tip off at 9 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN2.