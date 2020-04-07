West Virginia has made the cut for a familiar name on the transfer market in former Ohio State guard Luther Muhammad. Muhammad, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, has trimmed his list down to a top eight that includes West Virginia, Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Seton Hall, Arizona State, UCLA and New Mexico. The New Jersey native just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Buckeyes where he averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 38-percent from the field. He shot 34.7-percent from three and 85-percent from the foul line while playing 25 minutes per game.

Muhammad scored 10 points in 28-minutes in the 67-59 loss to West Virginia this past season. He started 56 games during his two-seasons with the Buckeyes. The combo guard is respected most for his toughness, energy and defensive abilities along the perimeter while possessing an underrated offensive skill set. The former Rivals.com four-star prospect was rated as the No. 70 prospect nationally and considered the Mountaineers until the end during his initial recruitment giving him an already established connection with the coaching staff in Morgantown. There is no timeline for a decision and Muhammad is expected to sit out this coming year and then have two seasons of eligibility left at the school he selects. West Virginia has one open scholarship available.