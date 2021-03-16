West Virginia matches up with red hot Morehead State club
Morehead State head coach Preston Spradlin believes his team has many of the same traits as the head coach on the opposite bench for the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
That coach is none other than Bob Huggins and his basketball teams have classically been associated with their physical brand of basketball over the course of his career.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news