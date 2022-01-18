West Virginia missed one, but has another golden opportunity against Baylor
There’s no way around it, but West Virginia failed in a big opportunity at Kansas.
The Mountaineers fell to 0-10 inside Allen Fieldhouse since joining the Big 12 Conference with the latest edition an 85-59 defeat that probably wasn’t even as close as that lopsided score suggests.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news