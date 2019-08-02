Cleveland (Oh.) Brush 2020 center John Hugley has narrowed his list down to a top 12.

The nation’s No. 93 rated player has collected over 25 scholarship offers but has trimmed that down to a more manageable list that includes West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Miami, Kansas State, Florida, Nebraska, N.C. State, Florida State, Penn State, Missouri, Connecticut and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder, is highly productive 15-feet and in and plays to his strengths on the floor, a somewhat rarity to see these days. He has gotten into much better shape as well which has improved his overall athleticism.