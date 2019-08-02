News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 03:02:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

West Virginia Mountaineers basketball makes initial cut for 2020 F Hugley

Doo7djqfnepyhxatyvkz
John Hugley lists the West Virginia Mountaineers basketball program in his final 12.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Cleveland (Oh.) Brush 2020 center John Hugley has narrowed his list down to a top 12.

The nation’s No. 93 rated player has collected over 25 scholarship offers but has trimmed that down to a more manageable list that includes West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Miami, Kansas State, Florida, Nebraska, N.C. State, Florida State, Penn State, Missouri, Connecticut and Cincinnati.

The 6-foot-8, 240-pounder, is highly productive 15-feet and in and plays to his strengths on the floor, a somewhat rarity to see these days. He has gotten into much better shape as well which has improved his overall athleticism.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}