West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Aaron Edwards

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed another commitment from the junior college ranks in Miami (Okla.) Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 2026 linebacker Aaron Edwards.
Edwards, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over fellow finalist Tulsa after taking an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend where he was able to get a complete view of the program.
Defensive coordinator Zac Alley as well as nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich served as the lead recruiters for Edwards while he also was in contact with senior defensive analyst Andrew Warwick.
The junior college prospect is coming off a season where he recorded 63 tackles and 3 forced fumbles and the Mountaineers are slotting Edwards at the WILL linebacker spot. But given his versatility, he could potentially move around to several other spots on the field.
The Oklahoma City native is set to graduate in December and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Edwards and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future.
Skill set:
Edwards has excellent size and athleticism for a player that will likely slot into a linebacker role for the Mountaineers. At the junior college level Edwards is a safety so he is comfortable playing in space. The athletic linebacker runs well and meets the ball carrier with aggression.
Equipped with good length and a frame that could add weight at the college level as well. In run support, Edwards can get downhill in a hurry and is a sure tackler.
Displays good closing speed and breaks on the football when it’s in the air. He has a good toolbox of skills and the speed along with the versatility that the Mountaineers have prioritized on the recruiting trail on defense.
Fitting the program:
Edwards has been on the West Virginia radar since early on in the process, but things picked up considerably of late when he received a scholarship offer from the program and then made his way to campus for an official visit in order to see it all for himself.
The junior college prospect will have two seasons remaining when he graduates in December and should be expected to step into an immediate role on defense when he arrives. Edwards has the flexibility to play either linebacker, nickel or safety depending on his development, and he fills a need for the program.
The Mountaineers are going to be losing pieces from each of those potential positions heading into the 2026 season and Edwards has the positional versatility to challenge at each.
The pledge is just another from the junior college ranks for this coaching staff as they have shown no reservations in dipping into that pool to fill needs.
Recruiting the position:
Edwards has the ability to bounce around to multiple spots, but the efforts of the coaching staff are clear as there is a commitment to landing versatile, athletic options across the board. The junior college prospect fits that mold and has the ability to lineup at either linebacker or safety. Still, the Mountaineers coaching staff is going to remain in the hunt for those type of athletes in this recruiting class at both spots.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe