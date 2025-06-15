West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Aaron Edwards

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed another commitment from the junior college ranks in Miami (Okla.) Northeastern Oklahoma A&M 2026 linebacker Aaron Edwards. Edwards, 6-foot-3, 200-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over fellow finalist Tulsa after taking an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend where he was able to get a complete view of the program.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley as well as nickels/sams coach Henry Weinreich served as the lead recruiters for Edwards while he also was in contact with senior defensive analyst Andrew Warwick. The junior college prospect is coming off a season where he recorded 63 tackles and 3 forced fumbles and the Mountaineers are slotting Edwards at the WILL linebacker spot. But given his versatility, he could potentially move around to several other spots on the field. The Oklahoma City native is set to graduate in December and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Edwards and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Edwards has excellent size and athleticism for a player that will likely slot into a linebacker role for the Mountaineers. At the junior college level Edwards is a safety so he is comfortable playing in space. The athletic linebacker runs well and meets the ball carrier with aggression. Equipped with good length and a frame that could add weight at the college level as well. In run support, Edwards can get downhill in a hurry and is a sure tackler. Displays good closing speed and breaks on the football when it’s in the air. He has a good toolbox of skills and the speed along with the versatility that the Mountaineers have prioritized on the recruiting trail on defense.