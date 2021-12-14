West Virginia has landed a major target at a position of need with the commitment of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill defensive end Asani Redwood.

Redwood, 6-foot-4, 245-pounds, received an offer from the Mountaineers following an official visit to campus during the Dec. 3 weekend. The Big 12 Conference program had surged to the forefront of his recruitment and after an aggressive push down the stretch secured his pledge.

The Georgia pass rusher is coming off a dominant season in leading his team to a state championship and recording a total of 19 sacks and 43 tackles for loss. That led to interest from a long list of programs but the Mountaineers were able to secure an official visit.