West Virginia Mountaineers: Commitment 101: Charlie Hanafin

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program has landed a commitment from one of the stands out of the summer camp circuit in Burlington (Ma.) Dexter Southfield 2026 wide receiver Charlie Hanafin. Hanafin, 6-foot-2, 184-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over scholarship offers from Boston College, Massachusetts, Brown, Yale, New Hampshire, Richmond, Georgetown and a number of others. Hanafin moved on the Mountaineers radar after an impressive camp stop in Morgantown where he earned a scholarship offer from the program following the event. Wide receivers coach Ryan Garrett served as the lead recruiter for Hanafin after working with him throughout the camp.

Hanafin returned to Morgantown for an official visit to West Virginia June 18-20 and that trip proved to be enough for him to end his recruitment with a commitment. Hanafin becomes the second commitment for West Virginia at the wide receiver position in the 2026 class joining Niceville (Fla.) 2026 wide receiver Robert Stith. WVSports.com breaks down the commitment of Hanafin and what it means to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program both now and in the future. Skill set: Hanafin is a skilled wide receiver that runs good routes and demonstrates the ability to consistently get open. Has a good frame to work with and displays the ability to win in jump ball situations. Hanafin plays the game in a refined manner and was one of the most impressive prospects on the summer camp circuit for West Virginia in the month of June. Hanafin shined in one-on-one and competition drills and flashed plus athleticism as well the ability to consistently come down with the football. West Virginia needed to add wide receivers to the class and Hanafin is a prospect that proved his competitiveness in front of the coaching staff with a highly impressive camp performance. This is one that has a lot of upside moving forward.